Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2025.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd spiked 11.97% to Rs 180.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Pfizer Ltd surged 11.29% to Rs 4968.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1111 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd soared 9.90% to Rs 5384.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1899 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 9.89% to Rs 1262.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd jumped 8.25% to Rs 1220.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3517 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

