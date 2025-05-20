Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

INR eases marginally as NIFTY adds to losses

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Indian Rupee saw tepid moves in early trading hours today. The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to settle at 85.42 against the US dollar on Monday, on weak US dollar index. The dollar index was down amid rising concerns on US economic growth. Global investors were cautious as global rating agency Moody's downgraded US investment grade rating, leading to a fall in dollar index. Meanwhile, local shares fell modestly on Monday and dipped further today with the NIFTY 50 index adding to losses under 25000 mark and currently holding down 0.35% on the day. INR quotes at 85.44 per US dollar, down marginally on the day amid these cues. The US dollar index stays lax, holding around 100 mark after a shedding 0.65% in last session. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.48, up slightly on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

Amendment in Securities Contracts Rules to offer regulatory clarity to enhance ease of doing business for brokers

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

HLE Glascoat soars on strong Q4 results

Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

JK Paper drops as Q4 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 76 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

JK Paper drops as Q4 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 76 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon