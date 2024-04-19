National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.72% to Rs 5.59 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) rose 56.30% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.72% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.67% to Rs 14.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.17% to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
