Dollar index sinks below 100 mark

Dollar index sinks below 100 mark

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The dollar index is extending slide for a fourth consecutive day and below 100 mark on Thursday in reaction to Moodys downgrade of US government debt. Last week, Moodys, the international rating agency, downgraded the US government rating from AAA to AA1. Worries over the performance of the US economy are also keeping the greenback under pressure. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.50, almost flat on the day and at its lowest level in around two-weeks. US Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales and the S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are awaited for further cues. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD surpassed the key 1.1300 barrier whereas GBP/USD reached the 1.3470 zone for the first time since February 2022.

 

Rupa & Company climbs after strong Q4 results

Net foreign direct investment moderates to US$ 0.4 billion in FY25 from US$ 10.1 billion in previous year

Cupid Q4 PAT drops 51% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Prince Pipes soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

GMM Pfaudler slumps on reporting dismal Q4 outcome

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

