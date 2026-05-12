Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR collapses to fresh record low

INR collapses to fresh record low

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

The Indian rupee is seen collapsing to new record lows against the dollar in opening trades on Tuesday amid rebound in oil prices and dollar index edging higher. US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the ceasefire with Iran was on life support with hopes for a deal with the country fading, triggering a surge in crude oil prices. Market sentiments remained dominated by fears that the 10-week-old conflict could further tighten global supply, particularly after Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to a US-backed peace proposal, calling it totally unacceptable. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.57 against the US dollar and then fell further to an all-time low of 95.63 against the greenback, down 35 paise from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GE Power India jumps after Q4 profit rises sequentially

GE Power India jumps after Q4 profit rises sequentially

Abbott India clocks PAT of Rs 394.93 crore in March'26 quarter

Abbott India clocks PAT of Rs 394.93 crore in March'26 quarter

Fractal Analytics records PAT of Rs 117 crore in Q4 FY26

Fractal Analytics records PAT of Rs 117 crore in Q4 FY26

HFCL gains after securing export orders worth Rs 184 crore

HFCL gains after securing export orders worth Rs 184 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance