HFCL gains after securing export orders worth Rs 184 crore

HFCL advanced 1.99% to Rs 151.15 after the company announced that it has secured export orders worth around $19.32 million (approximately Rs 183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables from reputed international customers.

According to the companys regulatory filing, the orders are scheduled to be executed by August 2026. However, the names of the customers were not disclosed.

The total contract comprises two separate international orders. The first order is valued at approximately $11.43 million (around Rs 108.80 crore), while the second order is worth $7.89 million (around Rs 75.15 crore).

The company stated that the orders reaffirm customer confidence in its manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise, and product quality.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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