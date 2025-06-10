Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee added further gains in opening trades on Tuesday tracking positive cues from regional markets. Asian markets were moving higher this morning as top officials from the U.S. and China continue their trade talks for a second day today to resolve their differences and ease tensions over rare-earth minerals and technology shipments. However, resurgence in international oil prices and dollar index could restrict upside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 85.62 per dollar and hit a high of 85.56 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 4 paise to close at 85.64 against the US dollar, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign capital inflows. The Reserve Bank of India's robust monetary policy measures announced last week to boost growth also underpinned sentiments. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 256.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 82,445.21 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 100.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 25,103.20. On the NSE, USDINR pair slipped marginally lower at 85.64.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon