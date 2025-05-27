Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR dips amid notable fall in local equities

INR dips amid notable fall in local equities

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee snapped its recent rally tracking notable fall in domestic equities and recovery in the US dollar overseas. INR depreciated 27 paise to 85.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 624.82 points, or 0.76 percent, to 81,551.63, with financial and IT stocks coming under heavy selling pressure. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 174.95 points, or 0.70 percent, at 24,826.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by around 0.2 percent each. The dollar index also managed to crawl above 99 mark. Meanwhile, investors moved cautiously awaiting domestic industrial and manufacturing production data for April as well as the first quarter GDP growth numbers to be released this week. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.15 and moved between the high of 85.11 and the low of 85.45 against the greenback during intraday trade. The unit settled at 85.37 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 27 paise over its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 3.54 times

Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 3.54 times

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscribed 35%

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscribed 35%

Borana Weaves makes good debut

Borana Weaves makes good debut

India's Coal imports slide around 8% in FY25, Output jumps 5%

India's Coal imports slide around 8% in FY25, Output jumps 5%

IMD predicts above normal level of monsoon in 2025

IMD predicts above normal level of monsoon in 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon