Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:32 PM IST
India's Coal imports slide around 8% in FY25, Output jumps 5%

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Indias Coal imports during FY 2024-25 fell by 7.9%, totalling 243.62 million tonnes (MT), compared to 264.53 MT in the previous fiscal year. This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $7.93 billion (₹60681.67 crore). Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 8.95% year-on-year. Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.04% from FY 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 41.4%. This highlights Indias ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on imported coal and enhance self-sufficiency in coal production. The Government of India has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports. These efforts have also led to an encouraging 5% growth in coal output during FY 2024-25 compared to FY 2023-24.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

