Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR eases back above 83.60 per US dollar mark

INR eases back above 83.60 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Indian Rupee eased today as two-month highs failed to sustain. INR quotes at 83.66 per US dollar, down 11 paise on the day. INR is likely turning cautious ahead of the month end data on government finances and core sector growth. The US dollar index is muted around 100.50 right now. Economic cues were slightly soft. The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors dipped to 59.3 in September from 60.7 in August. The index pointed to another rapid monthly increase in business activity, albeit one that was the least pronounced in 2024 so far. Softer expansions were seen across both the manufacturing and services sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati ladoo row: tobacco found in prasadam, sales unaffected. Updates

Fintech

M2P Fintech raises Rs 650 crore in series D, valuation at Rs 6,550 crore

Siddaramaiah

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Bigg Boss Season 18 promo release

Bigg Boss Season 18: Check premiere date, time, contestants and more

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC verdict: CM to consult legal expert on legality of probe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon