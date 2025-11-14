Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges lower as dollar rebounds

INR edges lower as dollar rebounds

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell three paise to close at 88.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and rising crude oil prices. Rebound in domestic equities following a sweeping mandate for the ruling alliance in the Bihar however, supported the rupee at lower levels. Indian shares ended higher on Friday as the NDA looked poised to make a roaring return in Bihar again. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a low of 84,029.32 before recovering to close up 84.11 points at 84,562.78. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 30.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 25,910.05, after having hit a low of 25,740.80 during intraday trading. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day low of 88.75 against the greenback.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after late rebound; PSU banks lead recovery

Sensex, Nifty eke out gains after late rebound; PSU banks lead recovery

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.17%

EUR/USD drifts lower from 2-week high even as Euro area GDP rises

EUR/USD drifts lower from 2-week high even as Euro area GDP rises

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28 %

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28 %

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon