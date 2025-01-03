Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downside on strong dollar overseas; Sharp sell off in local equities weigh

INR extends downside on strong dollar overseas; Sharp sell off in local equities weigh

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at a record low of 85.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as strong dollar demand from importers and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investors' sentiments. The US dollar index catapults to a fresh two-year high amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025. Local shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday, after having logged strong gains the previous day. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 720.60 points, or 0.90 percent, to 79,223.11, following its best session in six weeks the previous day. The NSE Nifty index tumbled 183.90 points, or 0.76 percent, to 24,004.75. The US dollar index breached the crucial 109-mark. The uptrend in the American currency was underpinned by expectations of fewer rate cuts and a view that the US economy will continue to outperform its peers globally.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices plunge on profit selling, Nifty holds 24,000 mark

Indices plunge on profit selling, Nifty holds 24,000 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.70%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.70%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Indices snaps 2-day rally; IT shares decline

Indices snaps 2-day rally; IT shares decline

China's Shanghai Composite index down 1.57%

China's Shanghai Composite index down 1.57%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon