Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downtrend near all time lows

INR extends downtrend near all time lows

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee extended downtrend to depreciate by 7 paise to close at 88.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, near its all-time low level, on dollar demand from importers and persistent foreign fund outflows. The USD/INR pair is hovering around its all-time low level, weighed down by trade tensions and global uncertainties. Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows and the ongoing US visa fee hike issue also dragged down the domestic unit. Meanwhile domestic shares ended modestly higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets amid renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and hopes for more Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Falling oil prices also offered some support but volatility due to sustained FII selling capped overall gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex added 223.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 81,207.17, extending sharp gains from the previous session after the RBI held the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent, lowered its inflation forecast and raised growth projections. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 57.95 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,894.25 as traders returned from a holiday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

External Commercial Borrowing limits are proposed to be linked to borrower's financial strength says RBI

External Commercial Borrowing limits are proposed to be linked to borrower's financial strength says RBI

WeWork India Management IPO subscribed 4%

WeWork India Management IPO subscribed 4%

Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Japanese markets soar on tech momentum

Japanese markets soar on tech momentum

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon