Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Australian markets advanced, led by gains in financials, miners and healthcare stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 percent to 8,987.40, caping off its strongest week since August on the back of higher commodity prices and expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.52 percent at 9,288.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index gained 0.46 percent to close at 13,514.09 amid signs of life in the property sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

