Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends recovery momentum

INR extends recovery momentum

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extends recovery momentum in opening trades on Thursday. Rupee opened at RS 88.09 and rebounded further to a high of 87.85 so far during the day. Yesterday INR recovered 9 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.06 against US dollar, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index. Indian shares closed higher despite weak cues from global markets as investors grappled with rising bond yields and renewed trade uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 409.83 points, or 0.51 percent, at 80,567.71, after hitting a low of 80,004 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 24,533 before reversing course to end up 135.45 points, or 0.55 percent, at 24,715.05. Meanwhile, the GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL bags Rs 2,600-cr equipment supply order from MB Power

BHEL bags Rs 2,600-cr equipment supply order from MB Power

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 6.01%, BSE Auto index Gains 3.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 6.01%, BSE Auto index Gains 3.3%

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

GST on electronics, small cars and bikes brought down to 18%

GST on electronics, small cars and bikes brought down to 18%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon