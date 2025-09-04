Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

The company said, "To support these initiatives, we have committed to developing world-class infrastructure in Bangalore, including an Acoustic Lab and a 3D printed PCB prototype facility. Additionally, we are establishing a front-end engineering team in the United States."
This contract pertains to the development of production line testing equipment intended for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients. Additionally, it involves the creation of development test apparatus for audio products associated with the other hyperscaler. The initial estimated value of this pilot program is approximately $1 million USD.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content