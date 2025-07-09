Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gains capped by elevated international oil prices and firm dollar overseas

INR gains capped by elevated international oil prices and firm dollar overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 85.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday following optimism over a possible trade deal with the US and a delay in the imposition of reciprocal tariffs. However, a firm US dollar in overseas markets and crude oil staying near USD 70 per barrel capped the gains in the local currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 85.84 against the US dollar, and traded in a range of 85.93 and 85.65 during the day. The local unit finally closed at 85.65 (provisional), up 6 paise from the previous close. Meanwhile, negative cues from local equities also dampened sentiments. Indian shares fell modestly on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 176.43 points, or 0.21 percent, at 83,536.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 46.40 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,476.10. On the NSE< USDINR futures ended the day almost flat at 85.77.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 348.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 348.57% in the June 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon