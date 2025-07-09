Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 3.86 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received bids for 3,86,35,025 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it will close on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

 

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.

Also Read

Temasek

Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

Niti Aayog report

Mamata slams NITI Aayog for map error showing Bihar as West Bengal

sebi

Sebi launches broker settlement scheme; MSEI to raise ₹1,000 crore

Election Commission of India, ECI

What is Article 326 under which EC is revising electoral rolls in Bihar?

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

US steps up move to strip citizenship from some naturalised immigrants

Ahead of the IPO, Travel Food Services on Friday, 4 July 2025, raised Rs 598.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.43 lakh shares at Rs 1,100 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.15 crore and sales of Rs 1,687.74 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 348.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 348.57% in the June 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon