Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to extend slide tracking firm dollar overseas

INR likely to extend slide tracking firm dollar overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is likely to give up recent streak of strength and extend further decline against dollar, near a two-month low. Strength in the greenback overseas after Federal Reserves decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at the 4.25%4.50% range at its June meeting could weigh down the local unit. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled, in a post-meeting press conference, that inflation remains somewhat above goal and could rise in the future, citing the impact of US President Donald Trumps tariffs. Meanwhile, the greenback also draws support from safe haven demand amid heightened Middle East tensions. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 86.47 against the US dollar, dragged down by risk-off sentiments. Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors kept a close watch on escalating developments in the Israel-Iran conflict. A cautious undertone prevailed as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump raised fears of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 138.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 81,444.66 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 41.35 points, or 0.17 percent, at 24,812.05. On the NSE, USDINR futures added around 0.1% to end at 86.36.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon