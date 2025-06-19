Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Technologies said that it has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars, with focus on core areas like product engineering, vehicle system and component engineering, embedded software, and PLM solutions.

The company stated that Volvo Cars wants to advance mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences.

Tata Technologies, with its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation, will now play a broader role in this journey.

Building on an existing relationship, this expanded partnership will focus on product engineering, embedded software solutions, and product lifecycle management (PLM) services.

Tata Technologies will support Volvo Cars from its global delivery hubs including Gothenburgits Automotive Centre of Excellenceas well as India, Romania, and Poland.

 

Also Read

Israel, Hezbollah

LIVE news updates: IDF says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

US President Donald Trump

Trump makes U-turn, says 2 leaders of India-Pak 'decided' to stop conflict

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump calls Jerome Powell 'stupid', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs muted amid geopolitical risks; banks, IT decline

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Its consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 188.87 crore, despite a 2.41% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.12% while revenue declined 1.18%.

The scrip rose 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 736.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon