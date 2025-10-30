Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR likely to stay under pressure

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee is likely to stay under pressure in opening trades on Thursday, tracing weak cues from equities. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the long-awaited U.S.-India trade deal is coming soon, hinting at tariff cuts and easing tensions over Russian oil imports. The rupee gained 6 paise to close at 88.20 against the dollar.Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,540 crore on a net basis Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,693 crore, according to provisional exchange data.Asian markets were muted this morning as investors reacted to hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a mixed bag of U.S. tech earnings.Investors also eagerly await the outcome of a highly anticipated meeting today between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping today the first in-person encounter between the two leaders during Trump's second term.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

