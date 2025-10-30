Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kellton Tech Solutions collaborates with United Nations Population Fund

Kellton Tech Solutions collaborates with United Nations Population Fund

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To deliver Gen AI applications for transformation of UNFPA's global programs

Kellton Tech Solutions was selected by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to design and deliver Generative AI-driven applications that strengthen digital innovation and human-centered transformation across UNFPA's global programs.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Kellton's commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence for social impact, enabling one of the world's foremost development organizations to accelerate progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By integrating responsible AI practices with UNFPA's vision of ensuring health, rights, and well-being for all, Kellton continues to demonstrate its responsibility to technology that drives purpose and inclusion.

 

Welspun Corp's US subsidiary bags orders worth USD 715 million

Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 307-cr order from ISC Projects

Highway Infra bags Rs 12-cr NHAI contract for user fee collection on Ujjain-Garoth section

Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Stock Alert: Infosys, Titan, Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Kalyani Investment, Vedanta

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

