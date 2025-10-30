Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro to deliver HVDC converter stations for offshore wind program of TenneT

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has achieved a major milestone in its Offshore Wind Business by securing a critical role in the prestigious High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) offshore wind program of TenneT, the Dutch German transmission system operator. This landmark development reinforces L&T's position as a key enabler in the global energy transition and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure.

Collaborating with Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader in electrification, L&T has been nominated by TenneT to deliver state-of-the-art HVDC converter stations. This initiative aims to accelerate the integration of large-scale renewable energy into the European power grid, particularly across the German and Dutch sectors of the North Sea.

 

The collaboration brings together complementary strengths in advanced technology, engineering excellence, and end-to-end project execution. It underscores L&T's growing global footprint in offshore wind and reinforces its commitment to enabling the world's energy transition through sustainable infrastructure solutions.

L&T's Offshore Wind Business is built on robust multidisciplinary capabilities, strategic alliances with global industry leaders, and a resilient supplier ecosystem and supported by three world-class modular fabrication facilities. L&T is uniquely positioned to execute large-scale offshore wind projects to the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

