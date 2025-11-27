Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR loses momentum even as Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs

INR loses momentum even as Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time highs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee lost momentum and depreciated 8 paise to settle at 89.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks. However, foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market supported the counter at lower levels. Indian benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to new all-time record highs during intraday moves, as shares extended recent gains on positive global cues amid rising optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points in December. The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 86,055.86, was up 33.63 points or 0.39% at 85,943.14 a little while ago. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 scaled a new peak at 23,310.45, was up 78.00 points or 0.3% at 26,283.95. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and touched the intra-day low of 89.40 against the greenback.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; banks lead the upmove

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; banks lead the upmove

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 329.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 329.73% in the September 2025 quarter

AI Assets Holding standalone net profit rises 37.60% in the September 2025 quarter

AI Assets Holding standalone net profit rises 37.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon