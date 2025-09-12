Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers from record low levels; Positive equities and falling oil prices support

INR recovers from record low levels; Positive equities and falling oil prices support

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee recovered slightly in opening trades on Friday but continues to stay near record low levels. Mild gains in domestic equities and falling oil prices are supporting the domestic unit. INR opened at Rs 88.40 per dollar and revered to a high of 88.32 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee slumped 36 paise and closed for the day at a fresh all-time low of 88.47 against the US dollar, as ongoing tariff issue between India and the US weighed heavily on the domestic currency's vulnerability. Meanwhile, Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending slightly higher on Thursday amid optimism over GST reforms, hopes of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 123.58 points, or 0.15 percent, at 81,548.73, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,005.50, up 32.40 points, or 0.13 percent, from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Sula Vineyards Ltd Slips 1.2%

Sula Vineyards Ltd Slips 1.2%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.97%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.97%

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon