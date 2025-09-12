Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.39% to Rs 368.25 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 103.45 crore from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The company bagged a Rs 70.94 crore contract from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation for selecting an implementation agency for supply, laying, installation, testing and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar City Network Backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026.

In addition, the company has received a Rs 32.51 crore order from Panvel Municipal Corporation. This contract, scheduled for completion by 19 March 2031, covers supply, installation, and services for providing connectivity (SDWAN-based Internet Lease Line/MPLS Line) at various locations under the Panvel Safe City Project.

 

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon