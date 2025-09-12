Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.97%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.97%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 1.91% over last one month compared to 0.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd gained 1.97% today to trade at Rs 1202.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.79% to quote at 6921.01. The index is up 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 1.33% and DLF Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 14.43 % over last one year compared to the 1.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 1.91% over last one month compared to 0.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38802 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28333 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

RailTel gains on securing Rs 103-cr orders from Nashik and Panvel municipal bodies

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon