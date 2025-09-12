Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has successfully completed a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the its API manufacturing facility located in Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted over four days, from 8 September to 11 September 2025, and concluded with zero form 483 observations, indicating full compliance with United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulatory requirements.

In an official statement, the company said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance across its operations and will continue to ensure the manufacture and supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets.

 

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.52% to Rs 989.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; US CPI rises the most in seven months

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; US CPI rises the most in seven months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon