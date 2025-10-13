Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 0.90%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 0.90%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed down 0.90% at 54473.85 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell 1.68%, United Spirits Ltd slipped 1.56% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 1.43%. The Nifty FMCG index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 0.78% and Nifty MNC index has slid 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.23% to close at 25227.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.21% to close at 82327.05 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's primary energy demand expected to rise from 22 mboe/d in 2024 to 43.6 mboe/d by 2050

India's primary energy demand expected to rise from 22 mboe/d in 2024 to 43.6 mboe/d by 2050

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chinese benchmark ends 0.19% lower

Chinese benchmark ends 0.19% lower

Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day gains; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day gains; PSU bank shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon