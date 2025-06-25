Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers under Rs 86/$ mark

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee recovered further in opening trades on Wednesday, appreciating under Rs 86 per dollar mark tracking weakness in dollar overseas and improving risk sentiment. INR opened at Rs 86.00 and climbed to a high of 85.92 so far during the day. Positive cues from equities and oil prices off recent surge also benefited gains in the local unit. Yesterday, rupee rebounded from record low level and closed with a steep gain of 75 paise at 86.03 against the US dollar as global crude oil prices went down following hopes of deescalation in Middle East tensions. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, plummeted 3.6 per cent under USD 69 per barrel in futures trade as US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire. A weak greenback and positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets further boosted the local unit. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit a high of 83,018 earlier before giving up much gains to end the session up 158.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 82,055.11. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 72.45 points, or 0.29 percent, at 25,044.35 after having surged to 25,317 earlier in the session. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.85% at 86.05.

 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

