INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

Indian Rupee added good gains in todays session after turning tepid this week. The INR currently trades at 82.96, up 9 paise on the day amid firm equities and a drop in the US dollar index. The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded near 22,000 level. This supported INR as the currency broke under 83 per US dollar mark. Rupee has had a two week high near 82.80 per US dollar in last week. Meanwhile, the US dollar index slipped under 104 mark in last session and currently trades around 103.90. Dollar tracked a modest pullback in the US 10 year treasury yield which fell under 4.10% mark, giving up some of its gains post a strong US nonfarm payrolls data on last Friday.