INR settles lower as dollar stays firm

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell 3 paise to close at 84.32 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback strengthened on Donald Trump's tariff plans and a muted trend in domestic equities. US President elect Donald Trump's comments that he would impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and impose a 25 per cent levy on imports from Mexico and Canada has affected risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 105.79 points, or 0.13 percent, at 80,004.06 while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 27.40 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 24,194.50. Traders are now await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the November 7 meeting for further cues.

 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

