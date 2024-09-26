Business Standard
INR settles lower; firm equities limit downside

INR settles lower; firm equities limit downside

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to settle at 83.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged by sustained foreign fund outflows. However, a decline in global crude prices and a firm trend in domestic equities restricted the rupee losses. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 666.25 points, or 0.78 percent, to 85,836.12 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 26,216.05, up 211.90 points, or 0.81 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened slightly weak at 83.66 against the American currency. During the session, it dropped 13 paise to touch 83.71.
 
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

