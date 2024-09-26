Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Power Mech Projects said that it has received an order worth Rs 226.66 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corporation, a Government of Gujarat Enterprise, for providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
As per the terms of the contract, the company would operate, maintain and repair 250 (2X125) MW power plant and all its equipment for power generation and transition lineup to 220KV switchyard and others related works for a period of 3 years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).
 
The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Power Mech Projects added 0.60% to Rs 6,659 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 26

Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Will ensure development works stalled due to arrest are back on track, says Arvind Kejriwal

Google

Google restricts creation of new accounts for Russian users, says report

medicine, Drugs

CDSCO flags substandard batches in over 50 commonly prescribed drugs

Supreme Court, SC

Domestic Violence Act is applicable to every woman: Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon