Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 7.12% to 11.84.
The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 26,285.25, a premium of 62.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 26,216.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 211.90 points or 0.81% to 26,216.05.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.12% to 11.84.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 26

Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Will ensure development works stalled due to arrest are back on track, says Arvind Kejriwal

Google

Google restricts creation of new accounts for Russian users, says report

medicine, Drugs

CDSCO flags substandard batches in over 50 commonly prescribed drugs

Supreme Court, SC

Domestic Violence Act is applicable to every woman: Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon