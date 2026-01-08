Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower on tariff related worries; Firm dollar and higher oil prices add to further woes

INR settles lower on tariff related worries; Firm dollar and higher oil prices add to further woes

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell 7 paise to settle at 89.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows, and a stronger greenback. The apprehension of any further tariffs by the US and weak sentiments at the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit. Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday, with key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extending losses for a fourth consecutive session due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 780.18 points, or 0.92 percent, to 84,180.96, reflecting widespread weakness across sectors after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump has okayed a bipartisan bill that can further add to India's tariff troubles. The bill, if passed, could impose up to 500 percent tariffs on nations that knowingly purchase Russian oil. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 263.90 points, or 1.01 percent. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.96 and traded in the range of 89.73 to 90.13. It eventually settled at 89.94 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Sensex slumps 649 pts; media shares decline

Sensex slumps 649 pts; media shares decline

Barometers drift lower in early trade; realty shares advance

Barometers drift lower in early trade; realty shares advance

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance