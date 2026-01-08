Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major losses today, extending losses for a fourth straight session, as investor sentiment remained under pressure from geopolitical tensions, the prospect of additional U.S. tariffs, and mixed corporate earnings, which dampened risk appetite and outweighed isolated pockets of optimism across sectors.

The Nifty settled below the 25,900 level. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal, oil & gas and PSU bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 780.18 points or 0.92% to 84,180.96. The Nifty 50 index dropped 263.90 points or 1.01% to 25,876.85. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.84% while the Nifty fell 1.71%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 1.99% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.97%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,035 shares rose and 3,160 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.53% to 10.60.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 3.40% to 11,132. The index tanked 3.40% in the two consecutive trading session.

Hindustan Zinc (down 6.4%), Jindal Stainless (down 6.07%), Jindal Steel (down 5.79%), Hindustan Copper (down 5.76%) and National Aluminium Company (down 5.53%), NMDC (down 5.35%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 3.79%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.75%), Welspun Corp (down 3.24%) and Vedanta (down 3.07%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services fell 4.29%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cubastion Consulting.

Tata Steel fell 2.15%. The companys India crude steel production stood at 6.34 million tons in Q3 FY26, up 12% QoQ and YoY, primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities.

Meesho tanked 4.62% after its general manager- business, Megha Agarwal has tendered her resignation with effect from 7 January 2026.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) fell 4.32%. The company has signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years for housing and urban infrastructure development.

Avantel fell 1.14%. The company announced that it had received a purchase order valued at Rs 11.19 crore from NewSpace India.

Gland Pharma fell 1.19%. The company received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7%.

DEE Development Engineers surged 6.41% after the company reported an update on its order book for December 2025, showing steady inflows and execution across its core businesses.

Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 1.67% after the company reported a 1.69% drop in container volumes to 174,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in Q3 FY26, compared with 177 TEUs recorded in Q3 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) declined 2.91%. The company said it has received a supply order from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army for overhaul, upgrade, and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 143 points, signaling a weak opening for U.S. equities today.

European shares traded lower on Thursday as regional market jitters grow over U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to annex Greenland.

Asia-Pacific markets ended lower after Wall Street closed lower amid rising geopolitical tensions and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. defense stocks fell after Trump said he will not permit defense companies to issue dividends or stock buybacks until they address his complaints about the industry, including executive pay packages and production issues.

In U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day winning streak, falling 466 points, or 0.94%, to close at 48,996.08. The S&P 500 declined 23.89 points or 0.34% to end at 6,920.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 37.10 points or 0.16% to close at 23,584.28.

