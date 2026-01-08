Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 736.76 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 34.89% to Rs 73.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 736.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 559.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales736.76559.36 32 OPM %16.9615.16 -PBDT115.8780.23 44 PBT107.7973.74 46 NP73.8554.75 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Sensex settles 780 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,900 level; VIX spurts 6.53%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future: PM

Startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future: PM

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area

Prestige Group to acquire 16.38 acres of land in Chennai's Padi Area

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance