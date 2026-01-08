Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 34.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 736.76 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 34.89% to Rs 73.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 736.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 559.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.736.76559.3616.9615.16115.8780.23107.7973.7473.8554.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News