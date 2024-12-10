Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles on a flat note near all-time low

INR settles on a flat note near all-time low

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee settled for the day on a flat note higher by just 1 paisa at 84.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, a tad above its all-time low level, as change of guard at the Reserve Bank of India raised expectations of a shift in the central bank's monetary policy. The government on Monday appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. However, a weak tone in the domestic markets and a surge in the US dollar index further pressurised the rupee. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 1.59 points at 81,510.05 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 8.95 points at 24,610.05.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pakistan Flag

LIVE: Ex-chief of Pakistan's spy agency indicted on charges of misuse of authority, govt resources

Indian hypersonic missile test

India's 2024 missile breakthroughs: Game-changing tech boosts defence might

veg diet

Is veg diet worsening Vitamin D deficiency among Indian women?

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Rs 10 lakh insurance, free coaching: Kejriwal's 5 promises to auto drivers

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar concludes four day official tour to Qatar, Bahrain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon