Friday, January 09, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles sharply lower amid sharp sell-off in equities

INR settles sharply lower amid sharp sell-off in equities

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell sharply today back beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark tracking sharp selloff in domestic equities and sustained firmness in dollar overseas. The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 604.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to 83,576.24, with selling seen across the board. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 193.55 points, or 0.75 percent, to 25,683.30. Besides, elevated global crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows amid rising geopolitical tensions also weighed down the local unit. The rupee declined 26 paise to settle at 90.16 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher at 89.88 but lost ground through the day to settle at 90.16 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 26 paise from its previous close. During the day, the local currency traded between 89.88 and 90.25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Japanese markets jump on earnings optimism

Japanese markets jump on earnings optimism

China's Shanghai Composite index surge 0.92%

China's Shanghai Composite index surge 0.92%

Sensex settles 605 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,700 level; VIX spurts 3.06%

Sensex settles 605 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,700 level; VIX spurts 3.06%

Tanfac Industries approves establishing 20000 TPA Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing unit

Tanfac Industries approves establishing 20000 TPA Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing unit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026