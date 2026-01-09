Japanese markets jump on earnings optimism
Japanese markets surged on earnings optimism after Fast Retailing posted strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and also lifted its earnings outlook for the year. Shares of the Uniqlo clothing brand owner soared 10.7 percent.
Automakers also advanced on the back of a weaker yen, with Honda Motor and Toyota both rallying around 3 percent. The Nikkei average jumped 1.61 percent to 51,939.89 while the broader Topix index settled 0.85 percent higher at 3,514.11.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST