Friday, January 09, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets jump on earnings optimism

Japanese markets jump on earnings optimism

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets surged on earnings optimism after Fast Retailing posted strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and also lifted its earnings outlook for the year. Shares of the Uniqlo clothing brand owner soared 10.7 percent.

Automakers also advanced on the back of a weaker yen, with Honda Motor and Toyota both rallying around 3 percent. The Nikkei average jumped 1.61 percent to 51,939.89 while the broader Topix index settled 0.85 percent higher at 3,514.11.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index surge 0.92%

China's Shanghai Composite index surge 0.92%

Sensex settles 605 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,700 level; VIX spurts 3.06%

Sensex settles 605 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,700 level; VIX spurts 3.06%

Tanfac Industries approves establishing 20000 TPA Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing unit

Tanfac Industries approves establishing 20000 TPA Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing unit

Tanfac Industries approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Tanfac Industries approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Ravindra Energy gains after bagging 62 MW solar projects from HESCOM

Ravindra Energy gains after bagging 62 MW solar projects from HESCOM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026