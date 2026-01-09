China's Shanghai Composite index surge 0.92%

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday, even as the upside remained limited as investors eyed U.S. jobs data and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty mount, the pivotal December jobs report will offer additional clues on the economic outlook and the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates.

China's commerce ministry said the export ban on dual-use items to Japan will only affect military firms, helping ease concerns that the move could affect rare earth exports used in a wide range of products, from autos to defense equipment.

Gold ticked lower in Asian trade on dollar strength while oil extended gains ahead of Trump's meeting with the heads of major U.S. oil companies later today to convince them to support his plans in Venezuela.

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.92 percent to 4,120.43 after data showed China's consumer inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly three years in December, driven mainly by higher food costs.

The producer price index fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in the month, reinforcing expectations for further policy support.

