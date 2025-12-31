Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Dhara Rail Projects was trading at Rs 150.80 on the NSE, a 19.68% premium to the issue price of Rs 126.

The stock listed at Rs 150, a 19.05% premium to the IPO price, and is currently up 0.53% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 155 and a low of Rs 142.60, with 20.95 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Dhara Rail Projects' IPO was subscribed 103.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2025 and it closed on 26 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 39,84,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.36% from 98.33% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Dhara Rail Projects on 22 December 2025, raised Rs 14.27 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.33 lakh shares at Rs 126 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Dhara Rail Projects undertakes contractual railway projects focused on maintenance, repair, and electrical services for railway rolling stock. Its activities include annual maintenance and repair of train lighting systems, including those on Vande Bharat trains, maintenance of OHE vehicles, power car equipment and HVAC systems, as well as supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical equipment. The company executes work for the Ministry of Railways through competitive tenders and arrangements with original equipment manufacturers. As of 31 October 2025, the company employed 1,019 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.37 crore and net profit of Rs 7.06 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

