Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps to new record low on Trump's tariff announcement

INR slumps to new record low on Trump's tariff announcement

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is likely to stay pressured on Thursday near a record low level hit in the previous session after America announced a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports in the absence of a trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. Dollar index above 99 mark, month-end dollar demand from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit. The rupee plunged 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years, and closed at an all-time low of 87.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Indian shares however, ended modestly higher on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's gains, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its growth forecasts tor India to 6.4 percent for both 2025-26 and 2026-27, citing strong consumption growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 143.91 points, or 0.18 percent, at 81,481.86. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 33.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 24,855.05.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh

Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon