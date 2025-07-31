Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Falls 4.48%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.93%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 1.68% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.59% drop in the SENSEX

Shilpa Medicare Ltd lost 4.48% today to trade at Rs 876.5. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.93% to quote at 44977.63. The index is up 1.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd decreased 3.98% and Vimta Labs Ltd lost 3.74% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11 % over last one year compared to the 1.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has added 0.34% over last one month compared to 1.68% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 128 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5123 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1003.2 on 16 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 530.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp adopts AI solutions for its digital transformation

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DRDO

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

FICCI voices disappointment over US decision to impose 25% tariff on export from India

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, says Govt in response to US President's announcement on bilateral trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon