Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Premier Explosives bags export order for supplying rocket motors

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Premier Explosives said that it has received a purchase order for Rs 22.36 crore from an International entity.

The contract is for supplying rocket motors, which would be delivered on or before 31 March 2026.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.

The company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore, while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

The scrip shed 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 452.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

