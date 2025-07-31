Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh

Indus Towers declines after Q1 PAT falls nearly 10% YoY; macro tower counts stands at 2.51 lakh



Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indus Towers tumbled 4.14% to Rs 367.85 after the company reported 9.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,736.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,925.9 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations, however, increased by 9.1% YoY to Rs 8,057.6 crore in the June25 quarter.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 aggregated to Rs 3,667.5 crore, up 29.2% YoY. Power and fuel expenses, which accounted for nearly 84% of total operating expenses, rose by 5.8% YoY. Employee benefit expenses and Repairs and maintenance costs grew by 8.2% YoY and 2.9% YoY, respectively.

EBITDA fell by 3.4% to Rs 4,390.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4,545.3 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 54.5% as against 61.6% in Q1 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,333.8 crore, down by 10% from Rs 2,591.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

As of June 30, 2025, Indus owned and operated 2,51,773 macro towers with 411,212 macro co-locations in 22 telecommunications circles in India. During the quarter, net macro co-locations increased by 5,777. Exits during the quarter were 302.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, the company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 1,947.7 crore. The operating free cash flow during the quarter was Rs. 1,443.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,755.3 crore for quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The adjusted fund from operations (AFFO) during the quarter was Rs 2,840 crore, down by 15.9% on YoY basis.

Indus Towers provides tower and related infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. As on 31 December 2024, Bharti Airtel owned 50.005% stake in the company.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

