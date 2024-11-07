Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tumbles to fresh lifetime lows against dollar amid weak domestic equities

INR tumbles to fresh lifetime lows against dollar amid weak domestic equities

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee declined 6 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 84.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as weak domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows dented market sentiment. Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday as investors assessed the likely impact of Trump's second victory on global growth and the future trajectory of interest rates. Also awaited are interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day, with both the central banks expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the policy outlook after Trump's victory. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 836.34 points, or 1.04 percent, to 79,541.79 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 24,199.3, down 284.70 points, or 1.16 percent, from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

engineering research and development, ER&D

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

Ananth Narayan

BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM calls for strengthening of MII governance framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon