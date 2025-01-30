Business Standard

INR under pressure as dollar firms on hawkish Fed

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 86.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a strong US dollar amid a hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve. Rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 86.58 and touched a high of 86.56 and a low of 86.65 against the American currency during the session. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 226.85 points, or 0.30 percent, at 76,759.81 - extending gains for a third day running. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,249.50, up 86.40 points, or 0.37 percent from its previous close. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second full Union Budget for the Modi 3.0 government is being looked at to provide the much-needed economic growth impetus to the world's fastest growing major economy.

 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

