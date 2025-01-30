Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,249, a discount of 0.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,249.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 86.40 points or 0.37% to 23,249.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.70% to 17.39.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and the State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

